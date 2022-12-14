Dr. Ajay Mhatre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mhatre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Mhatre, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Mhatre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Mhatre works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida625 W Baldwin Rd Ste C, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-0329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mhatre?
He is very good with each patient and he makes sure you know what is going on.
About Dr. Ajay Mhatre, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235227133
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship, University of Florida
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mhatre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mhatre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mhatre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mhatre works at
Dr. Mhatre speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mhatre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mhatre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mhatre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mhatre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.