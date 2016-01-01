Overview

Dr. Ajay Meka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Meka works at Optum - Family Medicine in Orange, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.