Dr. Ajay C Lall, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajay C Lall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Hudson Regional Hospital, Valley Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lall works at LALL ORTHOPEDICS LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Belvidere, IL and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LALL Orthopedics +
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 321, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 733-5255
  2. 2
    LALL Orthopedics
    303 Andrews Dr Ste 107, Belvidere, IL 61008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 733-5255
  3. 3
    Vincera Core Physicians
    1200 Constitution Ave Ste 110, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 733-5255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Valley Hospital
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head Chevron Icon
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Independent Medical Examination Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Great! Dr Lall treats everyone like a professional athlete. He treated my hip impingement with poise and perfection. So glad we found his group!
    Marty K — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Ajay C Lall, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Hindi, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1639451214
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 1- year Sports Medicine - American Sports Medicine Institute/Andrews Sports Medicine, Birmingham, AL|1-year Hip Arthroscopy - American Hip Institute, Chicago IL|1-year Robotic Hip Replacement - American Hip Institute, Chicago IL
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery, Montefiore Medical Center/University Hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
    Internship
    • Orthopedic Surgery, Montefiore Medical Center/University Hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
    Medical Education
    • Northeast Ohio Medical University
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University School Of Graduate Studies, MS Surgical Anatomy
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajay C Lall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lall speaks Hebrew, Hindi, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

