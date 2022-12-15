Dr. Ajay C Lall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay C Lall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay C Lall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Hudson Regional Hospital, Valley Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lall works at
Locations
-
1
LALL Orthopedics +140 N State Rt 17 Ste 321, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 733-5255
-
2
LALL Orthopedics303 Andrews Dr Ste 107, Belvidere, IL 61008 Directions (201) 733-5255
-
3
Vincera Core Physicians1200 Constitution Ave Ste 110, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (201) 733-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Valley Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lall?
Great! Dr Lall treats everyone like a professional athlete. He treated my hip impingement with poise and perfection. So glad we found his group!
About Dr. Ajay C Lall, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Hindi, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1639451214
Education & Certifications
- 1- year Sports Medicine - American Sports Medicine Institute/Andrews Sports Medicine, Birmingham, AL|1-year Hip Arthroscopy - American Hip Institute, Chicago IL|1-year Robotic Hip Replacement - American Hip Institute, Chicago IL
- Orthopedic Surgery, Montefiore Medical Center/University Hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
- Orthopedic Surgery, Montefiore Medical Center/University Hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y.
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Case Western Reserve University School Of Graduate Studies, MS Surgical Anatomy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lall works at
Dr. Lall speaks Hebrew, Hindi, Spanish and Vietnamese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.