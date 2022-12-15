Overview

Dr. Ajay C Lall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Hudson Regional Hospital, Valley Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lall works at LALL ORTHOPEDICS LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Belvidere, IL and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.