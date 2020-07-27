Dr. Ajay Labroo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labroo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Labroo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Labroo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Labroo works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Cardiology2202 State Ave Ste 303, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 872-3939Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Prudential
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labroo?
More of a follow-up type visit. I have one of these each 6 mths.
About Dr. Ajay Labroo, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1831199371
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labroo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labroo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labroo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labroo works at
Dr. Labroo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labroo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Labroo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labroo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labroo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labroo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.