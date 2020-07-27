See All Interventional Cardiologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Ajay Labroo, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajay Labroo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.

Dr. Labroo works at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Cardiology - Panama City in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Cardiology
    2202 State Ave Ste 303, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 872-3939
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Trinity Rock Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Jul 27, 2020
    More of a follow-up type visit. I have one of these each 6 mths.
    R. Higgins — Jul 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ajay Labroo, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831199371
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • Loyola University
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
