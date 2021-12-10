Dr. Ajay Kundra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Kundra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Kundra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Locations
Providence Health & Services-wa1717 13th St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 297-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you ever have to deal with something as scary as cancer, Dr.Kundra is a great doctor to have with you thru this. Cant say enough about how much I like having him as my doctor.
About Dr. Ajay Kundra, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kundra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kundra accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundra.
