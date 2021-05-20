See All Registered Nurses in Hackettstown, NJ
Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (87)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD is a Registered Nurse in Hackettstown, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at New Jersey Advanced Pain Management Center in Hackettstown, NJ with other offices in Franklin, NJ and Matamoras, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Advanced Pain Management Center
    57 US Highway 46 Ste 105, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 917-3800
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    New Jersey Advanced Pain Management Center
    406 State Rt 23 Ste 1, Franklin, NJ 07416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 917-3800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pain and Neuropathy Center of PA
    905 Pennsylvania Ave Unit B, Matamoras, PA 18336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 431-6464
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Community Hospital
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
  • Newton Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tenex Health TX Procedure Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2021
    the staff was very pleasant and the Dr took time with me discussed my concerns and made a plan.
    Anonymous — May 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD
    About Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1871545111
    Education & Certifications

    • Private Clinic
    • ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
    • Interfaith Med Ctr-U Hosp Brooklyn
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
