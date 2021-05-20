Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD is a Registered Nurse in Hackettstown, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Locations
New Jersey Advanced Pain Management Center57 US Highway 46 Ste 105, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (973) 917-3800Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
New Jersey Advanced Pain Management Center406 State Rt 23 Ste 1, Franklin, NJ 07416 Directions (973) 917-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pain and Neuropathy Center of PA905 Pennsylvania Ave Unit B, Matamoras, PA 18336 Directions (570) 431-6464Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
the staff was very pleasant and the Dr took time with me discussed my concerns and made a plan.
About Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1871545111
Education & Certifications
- Private Clinic
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Interfaith Med Ctr-U Hosp Brooklyn
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
