Dr. Krishen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajay Krishen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Krishen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Locations
1
Cardiologist Associates1222 10th Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-9681
2
McLaren Port Huron Inpatient Neurology1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 987-5000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Prime Healthcare Services-port Huron LLC2601 Electric Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 985-9681
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Krishen. Was not able to get to the area that needed ablation but he was the second Dr. to try and it was in a very difficult area of the heart. So he decided to put a pacemaker in and I was a little scared at first. The surgery went great and I was kept comfortable through the procedure s even when I was in a twilight for pacemaker surgery. Thank you Dr. Krishen and everyone that assisted you. I feel I will live a long heart healthy life from here on!
About Dr. Ajay Krishen, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1285695452
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishen works at
Dr. Krishen has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishen speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.