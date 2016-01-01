Dr. Ajay Kandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Kandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Kandra, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Corydon, IN.
Dr. Kandra works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology313 Federal Dr NW Ste 10, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions (812) 734-3952
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Oncology1430 N Gardner St, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions (812) 752-4771
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care1101 N Jim Day Rd Ste 107A, Salem, IN 47167 Directions (812) 883-5501
4
Floyd Memorial Hospital and Health Services2210 Green Valley Rd # 2210, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Salem
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Indiana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ajay Kandra, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1538347521
Education & Certifications
- SUNY At Buffalo
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandra has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kandra speaks Hindi and Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandra.
