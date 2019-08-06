Overview

Dr. Ajay Joshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Joshi works at Folsom Cardiology Inc. in Folsom, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.