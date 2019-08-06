Dr. Ajay Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Joshi, MD
Dr. Ajay Joshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Folsom Cardiology Inc.1600 Creekside Dr Ste 3300, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-7200
Regional Cardiology Associates6401 Coyle Ave Ste 416, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 966-3501
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Very precise and impressive
About Dr. Ajay Joshi, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Lankenau Hospital/Main Line Heart Center
- The Lankenau Hospital
- Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
