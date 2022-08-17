Dr. Ajay Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Effingham Health System and Emanuel Medical Center.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Eastern Georgia1497 Fair Rd Ste 305, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-2273
Emanuel Medical Center117 Kite Rd, Swainsboro, GA 30401 Directions (912) 681-2273
East Georgia Regional Medical Center1499 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Effingham Health System
- Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
Great Dr. Listen’s to his patients and explains things well.
About Dr. Ajay Jain, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1104853787
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.