Dr. Ajay Harpavat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Harpavat, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Harpavat works at
Locations
Allen Anesthesia1105 Central Expy N Ste 375, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 747-5842
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had two treatments, first reduced pain and second eliminated pain. I have a pinched nerve in back so pain may/will return, if so I will use Dr. Harpavat.
About Dr. Ajay Harpavat, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harpavat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harpavat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harpavat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harpavat has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harpavat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harpavat speaks Hindi.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Harpavat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harpavat.
