Overview

Dr. Ajay Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Fort Wayne Neurological Center, Fort Wayne, IN in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.