Overview

Dr. Ajay Goyal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny - Downstate Medical Center|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Christ Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Goyal works at New Jersey Bariatric Center in Springfield, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

