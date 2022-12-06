Overview

Dr. Ajay Dar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University college of Medical science and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Dar works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.