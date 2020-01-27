Overview

Dr. Ajay Dalal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Dalal works at Sutherland Cardiology Clinic in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.