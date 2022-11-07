See All Otolaryngologists in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Ajay Chitkara, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ajay Chitkara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Chitkara works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson
    1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 928-0188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Dysphagia
Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Excellent procedure
    Olga C. — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Ajay Chitkara, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902818842
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Center For Voice And Swallowing Disorders, St. Lukes/roosevelt Hospital
    • Georgetown Univ Hosp, Otolaryngology Georgetown Univ Hosp, General Surgery
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
