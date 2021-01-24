Dr. Ajay Chaudhuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Chaudhuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajay Chaudhuri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rg Kar Med Coll-Calcutta U and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.
Dr. Chaudhuri works at
Locations
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks705 Maple Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 580-7355
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 580-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Over the past few years he has gotten to know me as a patient and he is good at figuring out the physical elements that makes my sugars go hay wire for example my work schedule, stress, monthly. My A1c since I been going to him has never been over 8
About Dr. Ajay Chaudhuri, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- Rg Kar Med Coll-Calcutta U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Chaudhuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhuri works at
Dr. Chaudhuri has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhuri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.