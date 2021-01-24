Overview

Dr. Ajay Chaudhuri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rg Kar Med Coll-Calcutta U and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.



Dr. Chaudhuri works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.