Dr. Ajay Bindal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Bindal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Bindal Neurosurgical Clinic7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 752-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, I was able to tell him everything that was going on with my back and he patiently listened. I would refer him to anyone!
About Dr. Ajay Bindal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1023001468
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati Med Coll
- U Cincinnati Med Coll
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bindal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bindal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bindal has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bindal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bindal speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindal.
