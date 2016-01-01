Dr. Ajay Berdia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berdia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Berdia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Berdia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Berdia works at
Locations
Outpatient Specialty Care Center200 Belle Terre Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ajay Berdia, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1801891908
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
