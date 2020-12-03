Dr. Ajay Balaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Balaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Balaram, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Balaram works at
Locations
Hand Surgery Associates Sc515 W Algonquin Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 956-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband’s fingers were about to be lost due to a horrendous work injury - dr Balaram said usually the drs will just cut them off -he said “what the heck he would give it a shot to fix it and it WORKED !!!! Incredibly talented dr - listens well - very responsive to his patients - kind hearted helping to restore function to the hand of people - a real benefactor of humanity!!! I give him 5 stars ?? ?? ?? ?? ??- he is wonderful- up to date on technique and thorough- ????????????
About Dr. Ajay Balaram, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1013171636
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balaram works at
Dr. Balaram has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaram.
