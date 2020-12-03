See All Hand Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Ajay Balaram, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajay Balaram, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Balaram works at Hand Surgery Associates SC in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hand Surgery Associates Sc
    515 W Algonquin Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 956-0099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ajay Balaram, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • English
  • 1013171636
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ajay Balaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Balaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Balaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Balaram works at Hand Surgery Associates SC in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Balaram’s profile.

Dr. Balaram has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaram.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

