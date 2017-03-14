Overview

Dr. Ajay Bakhshi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Bakhshi works at Bakhshi & Gupta Mds in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.