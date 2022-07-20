Overview

Dr. Ajay Bajaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Bajaj works at Midwest center for Digestive Health in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.