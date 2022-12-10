Dr. Ajay Antony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Antony, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Antony, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Antony works at
Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 336-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first time getting neck injection and I was nervous. But I was tired of daily neck pain. So, I finally did it and it has made a huge difference in my daily comfort level. Thank you!
About Dr. Ajay Antony, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1770875700
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antony has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antony accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antony works at
Dr. Antony has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Antony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.