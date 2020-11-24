Dr. Ajanta Vinekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajanta Vinekar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajanta Vinekar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 666 Plainsboro Rd Bldg 200, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 936-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Vinekar since 1994. She has been a consummate professional all these years. I recovered from severe illness thanks to her medication management and therapy sessions. She is kind, intelligent and understanding, interested in my well-being and always imploring me to monitor my physical health (diet, exercise and checkups). She is very knowledgeable in the medications she prescribed to me. The medications and her therapy sessions have helped me manage my mental health and achieve stability. She referred me to self-help groups back when they were not quite well known. These groups were an important tool in my recovery. She volunteers her time in those organizations. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for an excellent psychiatrist and therapist.
About Dr. Ajanta Vinekar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780792929
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
