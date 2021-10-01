Overview

Dr. Ajanta De, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. De works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA and Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.