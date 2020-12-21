Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Locations
Cosmetic Plstc & Rcnstrctv Sgy100 Peach St Ste 201, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-5200
Upmc Hamot201 State St, Erie, PA 16550 Directions (814) 877-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He removed a basal cell carcinoma from my leg that, until I saw him, had been misdiagnosed. He set up a surgery in a very few days, operated and sewed me up beautifully. Very skilled man with an excellent team. Every nurse I've met -- and its been one of those years -- knows of him and his reputation for being the best.
About Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306846035
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kang speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.