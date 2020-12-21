Overview

Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Kang works at Cosmetic Plstc & Rcnstrctv Sgy in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.