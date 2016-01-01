Dr. Ajai Nemani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajai Nemani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajai Nemani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic and Rochester General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10 Hagen Dr Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 899-3450
-
2
Pain Treatment Medicine of the Finger Lakes Pllc30 Hagen Dr Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 899-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nemani?
About Dr. Ajai Nemani, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649265539
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemani has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.