Dr. Ajai Dandekar, MD
Dr. Ajai Dandekar, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1669587366
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Internal Medicine
