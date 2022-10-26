Dr. Aizik Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aizik Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aizik Wolf, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Miami Neuroscience Center6129 SW 70th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 871-6854
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Worth the read, Dr AIZIK WOLF. is an Angel I had been Suffering from pain since I was 9 yrs old (60 Yrs. Now) I lived or should I say Agonized with Excruciating debilitating pain. No Doctor could Diagnose or treat my Pain. Dr. Aizik Wolf, Neurosurgeon Diagnosed pain in one office visit. I did 31 yrs as a Police Officer Suffering on and off till one day it just Stayed. I wanted to Die the Pain was so horrible. Doctor Aizik Wolf literally saved my life. Please see Doctor Wolf if you are suffering from chronic neurological nerve pain or Trigeminal Neuralgia was my horror story. THERE IS HELP, wish I would have found him 50 yrs ago. One Happy Patient, Orbe Collazo
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760443766
- New York University School Of Med
- University Minn Hospital
- Hennepin County Med Center
- Yale University
- University of Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolf speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.