Dr. Aizik Wolf, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (85)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aizik Wolf, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Wolf works at Miami Neuroscience Center in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Neuroscience Center
    6129 SW 70th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 871-6854

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Meningiomas
Hydrocephalus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Hydrocephalus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus

Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Oct 26, 2022
    Worth the read, Dr AIZIK WOLF. is an Angel I had been Suffering from pain since I was 9 yrs old (60 Yrs. Now) I lived or should I say Agonized with Excruciating debilitating pain. No Doctor could Diagnose or treat my Pain. Dr. Aizik Wolf, Neurosurgeon Diagnosed pain in one office visit. I did 31 yrs as a Police Officer Suffering on and off till one day it just Stayed. I wanted to Die the Pain was so horrible. Doctor Aizik Wolf literally saved my life. Please see Doctor Wolf if you are suffering from chronic neurological nerve pain or Trigeminal Neuralgia was my horror story. THERE IS HELP, wish I would have found him 50 yrs ago. One Happy Patient, Orbe Collazo
    Officer Collazo — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Aizik Wolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760443766
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University School Of Med
    • University Minn Hospital
    • Hennepin County Med Center
    • Yale University
    • University of Chicago
    • Neurosurgery
