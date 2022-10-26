Overview

Dr. Aizik Wolf, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Wolf works at Miami Neuroscience Center in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.