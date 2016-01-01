Dr. Marrogi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aizenhawar Marrogi, MD
Overview
Dr. Aizenhawar Marrogi, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad.
Dr. Marrogi works at
Locations
KPC Diagnostics6736 Curran St, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 893-0851
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Aizenhawar Marrogi, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1346262441
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Gramec-Msu Path Prog
- Fac Med U Baghdad
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marrogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marrogi speaks Arabic.
