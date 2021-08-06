Overview

Dr. Aiysha Chatha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA.



Dr. Chatha works at South Hills Family Medicine in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Homestead, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.