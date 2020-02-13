Dr. Balbosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aiysha Balbosa, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aiysha Balbosa, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 601-5398Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6707Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1295928380
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Warren Campus
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
