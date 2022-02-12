Dr. Aixa Toledo-Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toledo-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aixa Toledo-Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aixa Toledo-Garcia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Toledo-Garcia works at
Locations
Center for Rheumatology4 Tower Pl Fl 8, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Toledo-Garcia for many years. She listens to my concerns and answers all of my questions. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Aixa Toledo-Garcia, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1891956751
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toledo-Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toledo-Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toledo-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toledo-Garcia works at
Dr. Toledo-Garcia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toledo-Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Toledo-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toledo-Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toledo-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toledo-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.