Dr. Aissa Alexeeva, MD

Neurology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aissa Alexeeva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Kuban Ate Medicinskij Institut and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Alexeeva works at Lawrenceville Neurology Center in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Monroe Twp, NJ and Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lawrenceville Neurology Center
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-1701
    Lawrenceville Neurology Center
    2 Centre Dr Ste 200, Monroe Twp, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-1701
    Vicki Raab MD LLC
    3131 Princeton Pike Ste 202, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-1701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Aug 16, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Alexeeva for a few years now. She is so humble and pleasant, always takes her time to answers any questions or concerns I might have. Dr. Alexeeva listens and gives me the best recommendations. The staff always greets me with a smile and very pleasant.I couldn’t be happier to that I found the ideal neurologist. I would definitely recommend my family and friends to her.
    About Dr. Aissa Alexeeva, MD

    • Neurology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1093799876
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University School Of Medicine At Drexel University
    • Kuban Ate Medicinskij Institut
    • Secondary School No 3
    • Epilepsy
