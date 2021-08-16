Overview

Dr. Aissa Alexeeva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Kuban Ate Medicinskij Institut and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Alexeeva works at Lawrenceville Neurology Center in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Monroe Twp, NJ and Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.