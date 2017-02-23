Dr. Aisha Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aisha Zaidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Aisha Zaidi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Locations
1
Cancer Specialists Infusion Ctr5839 Harbour View Blvd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 397-4200
2
James J Stark MD PC5835 Harbour View Blvd Ste C, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 397-4200
3
Cancer Specialists Of Tidewater110 Wimbledon Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-2995
4
Cancer Specialists Of Tidewater1200 First Colonial Rd Ste 204, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 363-8212
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Zaidi through my son's ex-wife who happens to be a doctor also. Dr. Zaidi was straight to the point, had a plan for me and was extremely knowledgeable about her field of expertise. I'm a firm believer you have to have confidence and trust in your doctor. Dr. Zaidi was on point and I'm grateful that she's my doctor and hopefully we can can get rid of my issue.
About Dr. Aisha Zaidi, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
