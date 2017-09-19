Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Simjee works at
Locations
-
1
Orange Office1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 501, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 771-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simjee?
Dr. Simjee was forward-thinking, progressive, and connected on a personal level. As I faced my surgery, I was confident that she would proceed on the basis of who I am as well as what surgery I needed. I got nervous and thought I was beginning to feel something. She asked me a simple, unrelated, question and before I could answer her she said, "All through!" She knew I didn't need extra medication and she was right! I really love her and recommend her to anyone looking for an Opthamologist.
About Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Burmese, Gujarati and Urdu
- 1659335156
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simjee works at
Dr. Simjee has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simjee speaks Burmese, Gujarati and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Simjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.