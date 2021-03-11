Dr. Aisha Shareef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shareef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aisha Shareef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aisha Shareef, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Shareef works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Consultants of Northwest Indiana, PC5521 W Lincoln Hwy Ste 300, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 750-9665Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shareef?
Excellent Doctor, she really cares for her patients. She is super knowledgeable, trustworthy, and makes you feel like your very bad health condition has a treatment plan that is viable. I’m confident enough in my faith in Dr Shareef that I will post my real name.
About Dr. Aisha Shareef, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1669632964
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Ctr
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shareef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shareef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shareef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shareef works at
Dr. Shareef has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shareef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shareef speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shareef. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shareef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shareef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shareef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.