Dr. Aisha Shaikh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Shaikh works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.