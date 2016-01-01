Dr. Aisha Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aisha Sethi, MD
Overview
Dr. Aisha Sethi, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sethi works at
Locations
-
1
The Derm2601 Compass Rd Ste 125, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 843-3376Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:45am - 4:00pmWednesday11:15am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 322 E Main St Ste 2G, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-3419
- 3 333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 809-0361
-
4
The Derm Wilmette401 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (847) 843-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sethi?
About Dr. Aisha Sethi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1568477222
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.