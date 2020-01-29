Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD
Overview
Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Macedo works at
Locations
-
1
Michael D. Baum, M.d., PA2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If it wasn’t for Dr Macedo I would be blind in my left eye. Injured as a police officer. Thanks to her I can see.
About Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1275792087
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Cabrini Medical Center
