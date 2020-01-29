Overview

Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital



Dr. Macedo works at Maryland Eye Consultants and Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.