Dr. Aisha Chaudhry, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aisha Chaudhry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Chaudhry works at IC Laser Eye Care in Trenton, NJ with other offices in Bensalem, PA, Yardley, PA and New Hope, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    I C Laser Eye Care PC
    1725 Klockner Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 586-6700
    Advanced Care Podiatry
    3046 Knights Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 639-4500
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Pennsylvania Foot & Ankle Associates
    301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 204, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 742-1225
    13 Market Pl Ste 60, New Hope, PA 18938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 742-1225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 06, 2022
    Dr. chaudhry is a great doctor, I have an condition that keeps recurring in my foot and I have the best doctor she great and her staff are very friendly and helpful if you need a specialist she is the one
    Evelyn Quinones — Jun 06, 2022
    About Dr. Aisha Chaudhry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1326294471
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aisha Chaudhry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

