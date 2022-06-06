Overview

Dr. Aisha Chaudhry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhry works at IC Laser Eye Care in Trenton, NJ with other offices in Bensalem, PA, Yardley, PA and New Hope, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.