Dr. Airani Sathananthan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Airani Sathananthan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Sathananthan works at WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HLTH SCI in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pharmacy Practice Group
    309 E 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 865-2565
  2. 2
    Westernu Health
    795 E 2nd St Ste 5, Pomona, CA 91766 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 865-2565

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Dr.Sathananthan is the first. Endocrinologist that has gotten my diabetes under control. She takes the time to listen as well as being genuinely concerned.
    Joan Kawashima — Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. Airani Sathananthan, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

