Dr. Airan Wells, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Airan Wells, DDS
Overview
Dr. Airan Wells, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Anna, IL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 310 LICK CREEK RD, Anna, IL 62906 Directions (618) 833-2411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
About Dr. Airan Wells, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1699817239
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wells using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.