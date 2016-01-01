See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Orlando, FL
Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Fasiuddin works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715
    Nemours Children's Clinic
    1717 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esotropia
Exotropia
Astigmatism
Esotropia
Exotropia
Astigmatism

Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Ocular Albinism Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD

    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1568652790
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    • Saint Vincents Catholic Medical Center
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasiuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fasiuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fasiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fasiuddin works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fasiuddin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasiuddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fasiuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fasiuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

