Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Fasiuddin works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.