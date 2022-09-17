Overview

Dr. Ainsworth Farrell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.



Dr. Farrell works at Alpha Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.