Dr. Aine Clements, MD

Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Aine Clements, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Clements works at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 353-7474
  2. 2
    Ohiohealth Gynecologic Cancer
    500 Thomas Ln Ste 4B, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-1150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Dr. Clements saved my life…..she is the best.
    — Jul 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aine Clements, MD
    About Dr. Aine Clements, MD

    • Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
