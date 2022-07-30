Overview

Dr. Aine Clements, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Clements works at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.