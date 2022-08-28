Overview

Dr. Ainat Beniaminovitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Beniaminovitz works at ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.