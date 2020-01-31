Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aimee Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Walsh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Locations
1
Collins Counseling & Associates PC1340 Sledge Dr, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 342-0004
2
Anesthesia Services P.C.51 Tacon St Ste D, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 341-2879
3
Infirmary Ltac Hospital5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 342-0004
- 4 3224 Executive Park Cir, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 342-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time is acceptably and her caring and skill are second to none!
About Dr. Aimee Walsh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427085091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
