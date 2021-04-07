Dr. Tieu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aimee Tieu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aimee Tieu, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Tieu works at
Locations
Viera Medical Plaza8725 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9561Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is an excellent practice with a very professional and helpful staff. Meghan is extremely good and I would recommend her to all who needed a knowledge and experienced NP.
About Dr. Aimee Tieu, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780812586
Education & Certifications
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
