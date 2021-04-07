See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Aimee Tieu, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4 (6)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aimee Tieu, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Tieu works at Viera Medical Plaza in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Uterine Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Viera Medical Plaza
    8725 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 434-9561
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2021
    This is an excellent practice with a very professional and helpful staff. Meghan is extremely good and I would recommend her to all who needed a knowledge and experienced NP.
    JKM — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Aimee Tieu, MD

    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780812586
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tieu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tieu has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Uterine Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tieu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tieu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tieu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tieu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tieu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

