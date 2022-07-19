Overview

Dr. Aimee Szewka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Szewka works at University Neurologists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.